Guwahati: Indian Asia Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appreciation after his team beat Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup.

SKY’s boys beat Pakistan in the final in what was a nail-biting encounter in Dubai on Sunday, September 28.

PM Modi had shared a post on X writing, “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

SKY was impressed by Prime Minister’s kind words.

He even gave out a witty cricketing remark on the PM’s reaction, implying that he was batting on the front foot.

“It feels good when the country’s leader himself bats on the front foot; it felt like he took the strike and scored runs. It was great to see, and when the sir is standing in front, then definitely the players will play freely,” Suryakumar Yadav shared in an interview with ANI.

“The most important thing is that the whole country is celebrating. When we go back (to India), it will feel good, and we will get more inspiration and motivation to do well,” he added.

India not only defeated Pakistan in a cliffhanger but also refused to received the cup from the chief of the Asian Cricket Council Mohsin Naqvi who is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan.

Team India’s gesture created a huge row even inviting criticism from Pakistan but the Indian side is sticking to its stance.

A war of words has also erupted with even Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Pakistani legend Shoaib Akhtar entering the fray.