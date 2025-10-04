Guwahati: Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma as the ODI skipper for the three-match series against Australia, which is set to start on October 19 in Perth.

Shreyas Iyer has been chosen Gill’s deputy.

In the team announced by the BCCI selectors on Saturday (October 4), Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also included, but Rishabh Pant misses out due to a foot injury.

The team goes like this:

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Gill who took over as the Test skipper after Rohit’s retirement, now has another responsibility in his kitty.

Also Read: Mirabai Chanu wins Silver at World Weightlifting Championships in Norway

Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar said that Rohit has been initimated about the change of guard.

Both Rohit and Virat have hung up their boots from Tests and T20Is but nourish dream to play in the 50-Over World Cup in 2027 despite age cathhing up.

Now it remains to be seen if they would be in the management’s scheme of things looking ahead.