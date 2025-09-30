Guwahati: India’s campaign in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 began under overcast skies and heavy emotions in Assam’s Guwahati, where the Barsapara Cricket Stadium hosted the tournament opener between India and Sri Lanka.

Batting first after losing the toss, India reached 43/1 in 10 overs before rain forced a halt to play.

The early breakthrough came when in-form opener Smriti Mandhana fell cheaply for just 8 runs with only 14 on the board.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side faced an unpredictable Sri Lankan bowling attack that mixed pace and spin effectively during the power play.

Pratika Rawal (18 off 31) and Harleen Deol (15 off 19) were at the crease when the skies opened up.

With persistent drizzle and looming dark clouds, ground staff quickly covered the square and run-up areas, suggesting a potentially long delay.

Broadcasters initially indicated a restart around 4:35 pm, but worsening conditions made that look unlikely.

This tournament opener also carries a deeper resonance beyond cricket.

The city of Guwahati is still in mourning after the sudden death of Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore earlier this month.

His face, still seen on billboards across the city, is a stark reminder of the loss. Locals say Guwahati has never looked so subdued during Navratri.

Yet, amidst the sorrow, the cricket festival has begun.

With large crowds pouring into the stadium, the mood is a blend of anticipation and quiet reflection, an unusual backdrop for an event of such scale.

Promotional displays at Guwahati airport and across the city showcase the tournament’s eight captains, yet Zubeen’s image remains the most prominent.

Heading into the World Cup, the Indian women’s team has shown mixed form.

They recently lost a home series 2–1 to Australia and were convincingly beaten by England in their first warm-up match, though they bounced back against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, faced a disrupted preparation, with one warm-up game washed out and a loss to Bangladesh.

Historically, India has dominated this match-up. Out of 35 encounters, India has won 31, while Sri Lanka has managed just three victories.

The Barsapara pitch has hosted several high-scoring IPL games in recent years, and curators expect a sporting wicket for the tournament.

However, both teams are also preparing for the challenge of dew in the second innings, a factor expected to play a major role throughout the World Cup.

With the weather threatening to shorten the match, India may need to rethink its batting strategy. Analysts suggest promoting more dynamic batters like Jemimah Rodrigues or Richa Ghosh to maintain tempo in a reduced-overs format.

As the floodlights remain on and fans seek shelter from the rain, hopes remain that the cricket and the city will find a way to shine again.