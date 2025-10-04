Guwahati: Newly-appointed ODI skipper Shubman Gill says his pick as captain is the “biggest honour.”

The Punjab batter has expressing pride in carrying forward the legacy left by Rohit Sharma, who will play under him in the three-match series in Australia.

It may look shocking, but selectors stripped Rohit of ODI captaincy and entrusted Test skipper Gill, with the responsibility with an eye on the 2027 World Cup.

“It’s the biggest honour to be able to lead your country in the one-day and to be able to lead a side, you know that has done so well, it’s immense pride for me, and I hope I’ll be able to do great,” Gill said in his first reactions after being named captain on bcci.tv.

For Gill, Ahmedabad is important having led in the IPL for the first time here as the captain of Gujarat Titans.

“It’s difficult to put in words. This state is very special for me. From captaining my IPL team, then getting to know that I”ll be Test captain, I was here and then my first Test at home, leading the side in Ahmedabad, this venue has always been very special for me,” he said.

On the future, Gill has set his sights firmly on the 2027 World Cup and has his roadmap ready.

“I think we have about 20 ODIs before we play the World Cup and obviously the ultimate goal is the World Cup in South Africa, so everything that we play, and all the players that we play they are going to try their best, and we’re going to try our best to be able to have a great season before we get to the World Cup.

“Hopefully, we will be fully ready when we go to South Africa and win that World Cup,” he added.