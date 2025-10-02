Guwahati: Football star Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will visit India next year as part of the GOAT Tour 2025.

This will be his first trip to India in 14 years. In December, Messi will visit four cities and take part in events that include sports, music, culture, and meeting fans.

Messi made this announcement a few weeks after the tour schedule was shared. He said, “It’s an honor to come back to India. I have great memories from my last visit 14 years ago — the fans were wonderful.” He also added that he is excited to meet new fans and share his love for football.

The tour starts in Kolkata on December 13, then moves to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Messi will end the trip with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15.

Messi last visited India in 2011 when he played a friendly match in Kolkata.

The GOAT Tour will have many events, such as concerts, football training, meet-and-greets, food festivals, and a padel game in Mumbai. In Kolkata, Messi will lead the “GOAT Concert” and “GOAT Cup” on December 13 at Salt Lake Stadium — the same place where he played in 2011.

He will also play with famous Indian sports stars like Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Leander Paes.

During Kolkata’s Durga Puja festival, organizers plan to reveal a big 25-foot mural of Messi and his largest statue yet. Tickets for the events will start at Rs 3,500, according to news reports.

In Mumbai, the tour will include a “Padel GOAT Cup” with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Bollywood stars. Security will be handled by Messi’s team and local police.

The Argentina football team is expected to play a friendly match in Kerala during the FIFA international window in November.

The details about the opponent and venue are yet to be decided, but India is on their official schedule.