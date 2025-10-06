Guwahati: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is expected to return to competitive cricket later this month as he continues his recovery from a toe fracture sustained during the fourth Test against England in Manchester.

The injury sidelined him from the final Test of the five-match series, the Asia Cup, the home Test series against West Indies, and the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia.

According to a report by The Times of India, Pant has expressed his desire to represent Delhi in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, which begins on October 15.

However, his participation will depend on final clearance from the BCCI’s medical team at the Centre of Excellence (CoE), which is set to conduct an assessment of his recovery this week.

“As of now, there is a likelihood he could be cleared by October 10. An assessment is due this week. It has been a long recovery for him. The BCCI medical team doesn’t want to take any chances,” a BCCI source told TOI.

Meanwhile, Pant has also informed the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) of his intention to play once he receives medical clearance.

“Pant has said he should be available for the Ranji Trophy matches in Delhi from October 25, subject to his fitness and clearance from the BCCI medical team,” a senior DDCA official said.

The official added that Pant has not committed to joining the Delhi camp yet, as his availability for the opening match from October 15 remains uncertain. “If he is available, he is most likely to lead the team,” the official added.

Initially expected to recover within six weeks, Pant’s injury took longer than anticipated after the metatarsal in his right foot snapped when he attempted to bat the next day. However, reports suggest that he has made significant progress over the past 20 days.

With India’s two-Test series against South Africa scheduled to begin on November 14, Pant may play up to two Ranji matches before November 5, depending on his fitness and clearance from the CoE.