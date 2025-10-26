Guwahati: India’s newly appointed ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer could be sidelined for at least three weeks, possibly longer, after suffering a “jerk” to his left rib cage while taking Alex Carey’s catch off Harshit Rana’s bowling during the third ODI in Sydney on Saturday.

At present, it is unclear whether he will be fit in time for India’s first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on November 30.

“Shreyas was taken to the hospital for scans during the match itself. As per the initial diagnosis, there has been a jerk, and he will have to be out of action for a minimum of three weeks. He will have to report to the Centre of Excellence on his return. Further reports are awaited before one can conclude if he will require more time for recovery. If it is a hairline fracture, then it might take longer,” a BCCI source familiar with the situation told PTI on condition of anonymity.

When asked about his chances of playing in the South Africa ODI series, the source said, “It is too early to say. If it is three weeks before RTP (Return To Play), then there is a chance that it could be touch and go before November 30.”

During the incident, Carey miscued a slash that flew as a skier towards the third man.

Iyer, stationed at backward point, sprinted back, maintained his balance, and managed to take a challenging catch before hitting the ground, feeling the impact on his left rib cage.

In considerable pain, Iyer was escorted off the field by team physio Kamlesh Jain and taken to the hospital for precautionary scans.