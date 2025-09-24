Applications are invited for recruitment of 26 vacant positions or career in AIIMS New Delhi in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professors in various disciplines in 2025. All-India Institute of Medical Sciences was established as an institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament with the objects to develop patterns of teaching in Undergraduate and Post-graduate Medical Education in all its branches so as to demonstrate a high standard of Medical Education in India; to bring together in one place educational facilities of the highest order for the training of personnel in all important branches of health activity; and to attain self-sufficiency in Post-graduate Medical Education. The Institute has comprehensive facilities for teaching, research and patient-care. As provided in the Act, AIIMS conducts teaching programs in medical and para-medical courses both at undergraduate and postgraduate levels and awards its own degrees. Teaching and research are conducted in 42 disciplines. In the field of medical research AIIMS is the lead, having more than 600 research publications by its faculty and researchers in a year. AIIMS also runs a College of Nursing and trains students for B.Sc.(Hons.) Nursing post-certificate) degrees.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 26

Discipline wise vacancies :

Forensic Medicine : 2 Pathology / Cyto-pathology : 4 Psychiatry : 1 Otorhinolaryngology (ENT) (Main) : 3 Neurology (NSC) : 3 Urology : 2 Nephrology : 2 Community Medicine : 1 Dermatology & Venereology : 2 Pharmacology : 2 Medicine (Main) : 1 Prosthodontics & Crown & Bridge : 1 Anesthesiology (Dr. RPC) : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per AIIMS Delhi norms

How to apply :

Applicants who satisfy the eligibility criteria in all respects can submit their applications through online mode only, in the prescribed format. The online registration of applications will be available on the AIIMS New Delhi official websites, www.aiimsexams.ac.in and www.aiims.edu from 11.10.2025 to 18.10.2025 up to 05:00 P?.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here