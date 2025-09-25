Applications are invited for recruitment of 36 vacant positions or career in SAMEER Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Assistants and Scientific Officers in 2025 in Guwahati, Assam and other locations.

Name of post : Technical Assistant – A

No. of posts : 9

Pay : Level 2 in the Pay Matrix (Rs.19900-63200)

Age Limit : 25 years. (Upper Age Limit as on the closing date of the application)

Essential Educational Qualification :

1) SSC or its Equivalent

2) ITI certificate (two years’ full time) in the Trade of turner, fitter, machinist and mechanical (electroplater, welder (gas & electric).

3) National Trade Certificate in the Trade awarded by NCVT and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC).

Name of post : Technical Assistant – B

No. of posts : 9

Pay : Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs.21700-69100)

Age Limit : 27 years. (Upper Age Limit as on the closing date of the application)

Essential Educational Qualification :

1) SSC or its Equivalent

2) ITI certificate (two years full time) in the Trade of turner, fitter, machinist and mechanical (electroplater, welder (gas and electric), electronics mechanic.

3) National Trade Certificate in the Trade awarded by NCVT and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC).

Post Qualification Experience : Two years relevant experience in R&D Institute/Industry/Factory in the area of Test, Measurement and handling of Electronic equipment etc., as per the requirement of the post (s) to be filled.

Name of post : Technical Assistant – C

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs.25500-81100)

Age Limit : 28 years. (Upper Age Limit as on the closing date of the application)(

Essential Educational Qualification :

1) SSC or its Equivalent

2) ITI certificate (two years full time) in the Trade (electronics mechanic)

3) National Trade Certificate in the Trade awarded by NCVT and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC).

Post Qualification Experience : Five years’ experience in R&D Institute/large or reputed industry/ organization in the area of Test, Measurement and handling of Electronic equipment etc., as per the requirement of the post (s) to be filled.

Name of post : Technical Assistant – D

No. of posts : 5

Pay : Level 5 in the Pay Matrix (Rs.29200-92300)

Age Limit : 30 years. (Upper Age Limit as on the closing date of the application)(

Essential Educational Qualification :

1. SSC or its Equivalent

2. ITI certificate (two years full time) in the Trade of turner, fitter, machinist, plumber, draughtsman, mechanical, electronics mechanic, instrument mechanic.

3. National Trade Certificate in the Trade awarded by NCVT and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC).

Post Qualification Experience : Six years’ experience in R&D Institute/large or reputed industry/ organization in the area of Test, Measurement and handling of Electronic equipment etc., as per the requirement of the post (s) to be filled.

Name of post : Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 6

Pay : Level 6 in the Pay Matrix (Rs.35400-112400)

Age Limit : 25 years. (Upper Age Limit as on the closing date of the application)(

Essential Educational Qualification : Diploma (full time) in Electronics, Communication or B.Sc. in

Physics, Chemistry, Electronics from a recognized Institute.

Name of post : Scientific Officer ‘A’

No. of posts : 9

Pay : Level 7 in the Pay Matrix (Rs.44900-142400)

Age Limit : 28 years. (Upper Age Limit as on the closing date of the application)(

Essential Educational Qualification : Diploma (full time) in Electronics, Electrical, Civil, Communication, B.Sc. in Physics, Electronics from a recognized Institute.

Post Qualification Experience : Four years’ experience in R&D Institute/large or reputed industry/organization in the area of Test, Measurement and handling of Electronic equipment & Maintenance of high power, high voltage electronic subsystems and systems/operation. Construction and maintenance of residential or non-residential buildings including designing, estimating, contract supervision etc. Maintenance of electrical substations, building electrical

wiring, lifts, fire-fighting panels, Air-conditioning plants, telephone exchanges etc., Handling circuit breakers, isolators current transformers, insulators and bus bar materials, transformers, switchgears, control and protection system, data acquisition systems (SCADA), electronic RF/ Microwave systems etc., as per the requirement of the post (s) to be filled.

How to apply :

The candidates must submit their applications online, through the link provided on

the website www.sameer.gov.in.

The link will be activated by 01.10.2025 and shall remain available till closing date i.e.31.10.2025

