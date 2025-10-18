Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Purabi Dairy Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Purabi Dairy Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive/Sr. Executive (Institutional Sales & Logistics) in 2025.

Name of post : Executive/Sr. Executive (Institutional Sales & Logistics)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Full time MBA/PGDM in Marketing with min 60% marks from a reputed Institute/ University.

Experience: Minimum 3 years of experience in Institutional Sales & Logistics, preferably in CSD / Army sales

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.purabi.coop/jobs from 18th October, 2025 till 06th November, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here