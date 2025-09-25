Assam Career 2025 Assam University Silchar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam University Silchar in 2025.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of two Guest Faculty on purely temporary basis in the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering in 2025. Assam University came into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is also in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University main campus is at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and typical landscape of north east. The campus is spread over 600 acres and provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people with an interest in academic excellence. The other campus of the university is at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration : Rs. 1500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria : BE / BTech / BS and ME / MTech / MS or Integrated MTech in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 27th October 2025 at 11.30 AM

The venue is altogether in the Office of Head, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may attend the walk-in-interview with duly filled in prescribed application form and also self-attested copies of all supporting documents .

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here