Assam Career 2025 EMRS Society Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in EMRS Society Assam in 2025.

Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Society Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of contractual Guest Teachers in 2025.

Name of post : Guest Teacher

No. of posts : 7 (Science- 1, Mathematics-1, Assamese-4, Bodo-1)

School wise vacancies :

EMRS, Kharadhara, Dist: Bajali : 2

EMRS, Howraghat, Dist: Karbi Anglong : 1

EMRS, Jalah, Dist: Baksa : 1

EMRS, Ardaopur, Dist: Dima Hasao : 2

EMRS, Jonai, Dist: Dhemaji : 1

Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/ combination of subjects and in aggregate from a recognised Institution.

2. B.Ed. degree from a recognised university/autonomous institute approved by NCTE.

3. Qualified in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)

4. Proficiency in teaching in the English medium

How to apply :

The candidates will submit their applications along with relevant documents at the respective District Commissioner’s office of the concerned EMRS

The last date for submission of applications at the District Commissioner’s office is 7th November, 2025

