Assam Career 2025 Gauhati High Court Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Gauhati High Court Assam in 2025.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Library Assistant in 2025 in Judicial Academy Assam.

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB-2 Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- + GP Rs. 7600/-

Eligibility Criteria :

A candidate as on the last date of receipt of online application;

A) Must be graduate with diploma/degree in Library Science from a recognized University.

B) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications in a Library.

C) The candidate must possess valid :mployment exchange registration number for the State of Assam.

Age Limit :

Unreserved : 18-40 years

OBC / MOBC : 18-43 years

SC / ST (P) / ST(H) : 18-45 years

PwBD : 18-50 years

Selection Procedure : Written Examination (120 marks) + Interview / Viva-voce (20 marks)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in or

https://www.jaassam.gov.in

Submission of online application starts from 15-10-2025

Last date for submission of online application is 30-10-2025, till 5:00 PM

Application Fees :

For SC/ST : Rs. 250/-

For all others : Rs. 500/-

PWD : Nil

Last date for payment of fees is 06-11-2025, till bank transaction hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here