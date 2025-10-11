Assam Career 2025 GMDWSB Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in GMDWSB Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (GMDWSB) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Administrative Assistant under Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of South East Guwahati Water Supply Project (SEGWSP) in 2025. Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board came into being on 21st December 2011 with a view to promote uninterrupted, hygienic, piped drinking water and encourage a hygienic environment in the Guwahati Metropolitan Area (GMA) in accordance with the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board Act, 2009, published on 28th February 2009.

Name of post : Senior Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Full time Graduate in any field from recognized University/Institution. Minimum 05 years of experience in the field of administration in Government related sectors/projects. Experience in externally aided projects of Government of Assam shall be given

Skills :

1. Proficiency in computers including MS Office Applications like Word, Excel, Power Point and internet including email etc.

2. Good knowledge in Assamese writing is a must.

3. Good typing speed is a must.

Age limit : 45 years

Remuneration range: Rs 20,000/- to Rs.40,000/- per month.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their CV along with self-attested documents of Educational Qualification, Work Experience, Proof of birth certificate and Colored passport size photograph to the office of the Project Director, SEGWSP to email [email protected], latest by 5:00 P.M. on 30th October, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here