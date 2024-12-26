Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in BIS Assam.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Young Professionals (YPs) in Management System Certification

Department (MSCD). Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a statutory body under the administrative control of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India is the National Standards Body of India and is responsible for activities in the field of Standardization, Product and System Certification, Hallmarking, Laboratory Testing etc., in the country. The engagement is altogether purely on contract for a period of Two years.

Name of post : Young Professionals (YPs) in Management System Certification Department (MSCD)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : Regular Graduation in any discipline of Science/ Engineering/ BE/BTech

from a recognized University. Regular MBA or also equivalent in Marketing/Sales, Retail Management, Logistics and Supply Management and Operations Management from a recognized University.

Experience : Minimum of two (2) years of experience in Marketing or equivalent fields (Preferably

conversant with Management System Certification)

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 70,000/- (fixed for two years)

Upper Age Limit : Below 35 years of age as on 11th January 2025

Selection Process: All the applications received shall be scrutinized and also shortlisted. Candidates will be shortlisted in the light of their qualifications, experience and also other detailed provided in the application form. Mere fulfillment of qualification or shortlisting also shall not confer any right to be engaged as Young Professionals. Shortlisted candidates will be called for practical assessment, written assessment, technical knowledge assessment, interview, etc. BIS reserves the right to reject any or all applications without assigning also any reason thereof.

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply On-line altogether through BIS website only i.e.

https://www.services.bis.gov.in

The closing date for applying altogether will be 11.01.2025 till 5:30 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here