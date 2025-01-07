Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Central Bank of India Assam.

Central Bank of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Managers, Executives and Sub-Staff. Central Bank of India came into being in 1911. It was the first Indian commercial bank wholly under the management of Indians. The establishment of the Bank was the ultimate realisation of the dream of Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala, founder of the Bank. Sir Pherozesha Mehta was the first Chairman of a truly ‘Swadeshi Bank’. In fact, such was the extent of pride felt by Sir Sorabji Pochkhanawala that he made a mention that Central Bank of India as the ‘property of the nation and the country’s asset’. The Bank could successfully transform every threat into business opportunity and excelled over its peers in the Banking industry. A number of innovative and unique banking activities saw its launching under the Central Bank of India

Name of post : Manager (Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MBA Finance or CA/CA Intern. Minimum 1 Year of experience in Accounts.

Name of post : Manager (Safe Keeping of Document Services)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : MBA Operational Management/General Management/Marketing or Equivalent Qualification.

Name of post : Manager (Sr. Business Development Executive)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline. Minimum working experience of 5 years in Marketing (Business mobility) of any company providing Trustee ship Business

Name of post : Manager (Business Development Executive)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline.

Name of post : Executive (Operations)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Any Graduate.

Name of post : Sub-Staff

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Minimum 8th Pass

How to apply :

Candidates are required to submit the Application Form in the Company’s Website https://www.cfsl.in or https://cfsl.in/career.php

Last Date of Receipt of Application: 15th Jan 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here