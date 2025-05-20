Assam Career Coffee Board Diphu Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Coffee Board Diphu Assam in 2025.

Coffee Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Young Professional (Entomology) at Regional Coffee Research Station, Diphu, Assam in 2025. During 1940’s, the coffee industry in India was in a desperate state due to the II World war resulting in very low prices and ravages of pests and diseases. At this time, the Government of India established the ‘Coffee Board’ through a constitutional act “Coffee Act VII of 1942” under the administrative control of Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The Board comprises 33 members including the Chairman and the Secretary & Chief Executive Officer. The remaining 31 members represent the various interests such as coffee growing industry, coffee trade interests, curing establishments, interests of labour and consumers, representatives of governments of the principal coffee growing states, and Members of Parliament. The Board functions through six statutory committees which are appointed for one year term each and the functions of each committee are as per the Coffee Act.

Name of post : Young Professional (Entomology)

No. of posts : 1

Education Qualification : M.Sc. (Agriculture/Horticulture/Forestry/Sericulture), M.Sc. (Biochemistry/ Life Sciences), B.Sc. Agriculture/Florticulture/ Forestry/Sericulture) with computer knowledge

Consolidated remuneration : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age: 20 to 35 years

Job Roles : Work related to field and laboratory experiment. Collection of sample from experimental blocks/coffee estates. Entering the generated data in the computer.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may attend the “Walk-in-lnterview” on 11.06.2025. Time is at 10:00 am. The venue is at the office of Deputy Director (Research), Regional Coffee Research Station, Six Mile, Diphu Manja Road, P.O. -Kheroni, PIN- 782461, Karbi Anglong District, Assam

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their resume with photo to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 30th May 2025.

Applicants may appear for the interview with their Bio-data, passport size photo and all original copy of certificates in support of age and educational qualification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here