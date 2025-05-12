Assam Career NALCO Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant positions or career in NALCO Assam in 2025.

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Specialists in 2025. National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), a Navratna Central PSU and one of the largest integrated Alumina- Aluminium Complexes of Asia, having State of the Art technology, is going for further growth and expansion within India & across the globe. The Company being a prominent foreign exchange earner for the Country also enjoys Premier Trading House status in the field of export and has won many prestigious awards for its excellent performance with significant value addition to its shareholders. The plants and offices are multi-locational with its Corporate Office at Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Company believes in achieving organizational excellence through competent human resources and practices having “people centric” approach to achieve its vision to be a premier and integrated company in the Aluminium value chain with strategic presence in Mining both domestic & global, Metals and Energy sectors

Name of post : Specialist / E02 grade

No. of posts : 4

Specialization wise vacancies :

Orthopedic : 1

Pediatric : 1

Ophthalmology : 1

Radiology : 1

Qualification: MD/MS/Recognized post MBBS Diploma in the respective discipline as per the required specialization.

Name of post : Specialist / E03 grade

No. of posts : 3

Specialization wise vacancies : MD/MS/Recognized post MBBS Diploma in the respective discipline as per the required specialization.

Experience: Three (03) completed years of post MD/MS/Recognized Diploma experience, as specialist Doctor in Govt. /PSU or reputed/leading hospital/ organizations

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://mudira.nalcoindia.co.in/rec_portal/default.aspx

Opening of online submission of application : 14.05.2025 (10:00 AM)

Last date of submission of online application : 13.06.2025 (06:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here