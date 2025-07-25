Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Numaligarh Refinery Assam.

Numaligarh Refinery Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Advisors.

Name of post : Advisor (Engineering & Estimation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Retired Officers with Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, having minimum 25 years of work experience and superannuating from Senior positions of PSU/ Govt/Private organization (ED/CGM of CPSU) can apply. Out of total experience, minimum 5 years should be in the field of Engineering and Estimation.

Name of post : Advisor (Commercial System)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Retired Officers with Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Master of Business Administration

(MBA)/ Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) or Master of Computer Applications (MCA), having minimum 25 years of work experience and superannuating from Senior positions of PSU/ Govt/Private organization (ED/CGM of CPSU) can apply. Out of total experience, minimum 5 years should be in the field of Commercial Dept

How to apply :

For the post of Advisor (Engineering & Estimation), candidates may apply online through the NRL website https://portal2.nrl.co.in/onlineapp/Home/ContractualCurrentOportunities up to 10 AM of 3rd August 2025.

For the post of Advisor (Commercial System), candidates may apply online through the NRL website https://portal2.nrl.co.in/onlineapp/Home/ContractualCurrentOportunities up to 5 PM of 7th August 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here