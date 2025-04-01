Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Tea Research Association Jorhat Assam in 2025.

Tea Research Association Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of One (01) Junior Research Fellow under a project entitled “Evaluation of an RNA interference strategy to eliminate pesticides tolerance in the tea mosquito bug (Helopeltis theivora): A novel and advanced insecticide resistance management (IRM) approach” in 2025. The beginning of a new era of tea research in India was marked by the establishment of the Scientific Department of Indian Tea Association (ITA) in the year 1900. This was consolidated with the creation of the Tocklai Experimental Station in 1911. The formation of the Tea Research Association (TRA) altogether in 1964 with Tocklai at the centre of all activities further expanded the horizon of tea research to cover the entire Northeast India. Research on all aspects of tea cultivation and processing is carried out at the Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Jorhat, the oldest and the largest research station of its kind in the world. Transfer of technology to its member estates is carried out through its advisory network covering 1,076 tea estates occupying 341,049 hectares (1,317 sq mi) of land spread over The South Bank, North Bank, Upper Assam, Cachar, Tripura, Dooars, Darjeeling and Terai.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential qualification : M.Sc. in Life Science/Entomology/Zoology/ Biotechnology

Desirable Qualifications and Experience : Research experience also in relevant field

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 20,000/- + 8% HRA per month for 1st and 2nd year and also Rs. 22,000/- + 8% HRA for 3rd Year.

Job Roles : Project-related research work. The candidate will also have the responsibility of field work, bench work on insect culture and molecular biology experiment.

How to apply :

Candidate should submit a soft copy of duly filled-in-application form as enclosed altogether to

the email id [email protected] on or before 15th April, 2025 positively

Only shortlisted candidate will altogether be called for interview.

No TA/DA or any other expenses will also be provided for attending the interview.

Shortlisted Candidate must carry a set of photocopies of testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc. (with also the originals for verification) along with the fill in application form as enclosed.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here