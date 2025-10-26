Digboi: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh on Saturday said that six security review meetings and one high-level coordination meeting were held across Upper Assam to assess the ground situation and strengthen inter-agency cooperation.

The visit by the state’s top police official comes amid heightened tension following a recent attack on an Indian Army base camp at Kakopather in Assam’s Tinsukia district and another attack in Manmao area of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

In separate operations, security forces neutralized a ULFA (Independent) rebel in Namsai district, while the Assam Police arrested seven linkmen and recovered arms and ammunition in Tinsukia.

Addressing the media at the Tinsukia Superintendent of Police (SP) office) on Saturday evening, DGP Singh said the reviews involved multiple security agencies, including the Indian Army, to ensure swift, coordinated, and effective responses to any emerging threats.

“These recent incidents underscore the need for robust coordination among all security forces,”

Singh said. “I have reviewed the preparedness at six key locations in Upper Assam and also chaired a coordination meeting to strengthen joint operational responses.”

Urging insurgent groups to shun violence and join the path of peace, the DGP said, “The Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been repeatedly appealing to all rebel organizations to come forward for dialogue. Assam belongs to everyone — there is no significance in continuing with activities that are detrimental to society.”

Singh further emphasized that Assam has entered a new era of growth and stability.

“Assam is progressing steadily, and the time has come for all sections to work collectively toward peace and development. Our message is clear — peace and dialogue are the only way forward,” he asserted.