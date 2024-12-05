Guwahati: The Assam government late Wednesday decided to ban the consumption of beef in public places, hotels and restaurants.

This was decided in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma virtually from the conference hall of Assam House in New Delhi, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Assam said in a press statement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The chief minister said that with Wednesday’s Cabinet decision, there will be total prohibition of beef in public places and in hotels and restaurants with immediate effect, the statement added.

Also Read: Assam MP Ajit Bhuyan voices concern over shifting of ONGC’s ops

“There will be no consumption of beef in public places and in hotels and restaurants with immediate effect,” the chief minister quipped.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

CM Sarma said that the decision to ban beef in public places and hotels and restaurants will further strengthen the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, the DIPR statement said.

Sarma also announced that a cabinet expansion would take place on December 7, 2024.