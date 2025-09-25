Assam Govt Job 2025 AIDCL Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of financial govt job in AIDCL Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDCL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of General Manager (Finance & Accounts) in 2025.

Name of post : General Manager (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Chartered Accountant (CA) or Cost and Works Accountant (ICWA)/Cost

and Management Accountant (CMA)

Experience: Minimum 7 years of post-qualification experience. Knowledge/Expertise Required: Financial planning, Financial regulations & compliance, Budgeting & auditing, Corporate finance and Regulatory compliance

Pay Scales:

Pay Band: Rs. 30,000 – Rs. 1,10,000

Grade Pay: Rs. 16,900

Other Benefits: Admissible allowances as per AIDC rules

Job Roles :

1. Oversee all financial operations and reporting of the Corporation

2. Ensure statutory compliance and implement effective internal controls

3. Develop budgets, financial forecasts, and manage financial risks

4. Lead internal audits and coordinate external financial reviews

How to apply :

Candidates may send hard copies of completed application form along with self-attested copies of

certificates, mark sheets in support of educational qualifications, experience, age and address

proof along-with a recent passport size photograph to the Office of Managing Director,

AIDC Ltd., R. G. Baruah Road, Guwahati -24, on or before 24th October, 2025.

Envelope Must Be Super-scribed with: “Application for the post of General Manager (Finance &

Accounts)”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here