Assam Govt Job 2025 Assam Pollution Control Board Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of technical govt job in Assam Pollution Control Board in 2025.

Assam Pollution Control Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Project Research Fellow and Data Analyst in 2025.

Name of post : Project Research Fellow

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : B. Tech in Civil/Chemical/Environmental Engineering/Biotechnology or M.Sc. in

Chemistry/Environmental Science (with minimum 50% marks)

Monthly Emoluments : Consolidated remuneration is as Per the project sanction

Name of post : Data Analyst

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Science/ Engineering with a Diploma or Certificate in GIS/ Data

Analytics/Business Analytics from a Reputed institution.

Monthly Emoluments : Consolidated remuneration is as Per the project sanction

Age Limit : Age should not exceed 35 years as on 1st Jan, 2025 for both the Project Research Fellow

and Data Analyst. The age criteria may be relaxed in special cases if arise. The above post

is purely based on the project requirements and on a fixed pay basis

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://117.239.124.29:8084/apcbrecruitment/

The last date of submission of a duly filled-up online application on or before 10th October, 2025, at the Assam Pollution Control Board’s Website.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here