Assam Govt Job 2025 Assam Pollution Control Board Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of technical govt job in Assam Pollution Control Board in 2025.
Assam Pollution Control Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Project Research Fellow and Data Analyst in 2025.
Name of post : Project Research Fellow
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : B. Tech in Civil/Chemical/Environmental Engineering/Biotechnology or M.Sc. in
Chemistry/Environmental Science (with minimum 50% marks)
Monthly Emoluments : Consolidated remuneration is as Per the project sanction
Name of post : Data Analyst
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Science/ Engineering with a Diploma or Certificate in GIS/ Data
Analytics/Business Analytics from a Reputed institution.
Monthly Emoluments : Consolidated remuneration is as Per the project sanction
Age Limit : Age should not exceed 35 years as on 1st Jan, 2025 for both the Project Research Fellow
and Data Analyst. The age criteria may be relaxed in special cases if arise. The above post
is purely based on the project requirements and on a fixed pay basis
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website http://117.239.124.29:8084/apcbrecruitment/
The last date of submission of a duly filled-up online application on or before 10th October, 2025, at the Assam Pollution Control Board’s Website.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here