Assam Govt Job 2025 Nalbari College Recruitment

Nalbari College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Principal in 2025.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A Master Degree with atleast 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed, from a recognized University.

2. A Ph.D. Degree from a recognized University.

3. Professor /Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 years of Teaching/ Research in Universities /Colleges and other institutions of higher education.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on Performance based Appraisal System (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulations in Appendix-I for direct recruitment of Principal in Colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals

6. A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-Il at table-2 as per UGC regulation 2018.

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at Master Degree level for the SC/ST/Differently

Abled candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale where

grading system followed) and relaxation of 5% to the category mentioned above are permissible

based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark.

8. The upper age limit is 55 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in DHE’s format along with a biodata, all self-attested testimonials and a Demand Draft of Rs. 5,000/- (Rupees five thousand only) drawn in favour of the Principal, Nalbari College, Nalbari

The applications must reach the Office of the Principal, Nalbari College, Nalbari within 9th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here