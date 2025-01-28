Guwahati: Senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as Director of the Directorate of Information Technology, Electronics & Communication (DITEC) in Assam.

Ashwani Kumar is a 2010-batch officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre and an IIT Madras alumnus with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

His appointment is expected to accelerate the development of Assam’s digital infrastructure.

Kumar will oversee the expansion of critical IT infrastructure, including the State Wide Area Network (SWAN), State Data Centre (SDC), and Common Services Centres (CSC), while also promoting investment in IT by fostering the growth of IT parks and Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) clusters.

He will lead the implementation of the state’s IT Policy, Acts, ESD Rules, and Cyber Security measures. Kumar is also expected to play a crucial role in advancing e-governance initiatives and enhancing citizen-government interactions through modern Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Kumar will focus on strengthening the digital skills of the state’s workforce through targeted capacity-building and training programs.

His appointment comes ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025, set for February 25-26 in Guwahati.