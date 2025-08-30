Guwahati: A 71-year-old man from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, identified as Mahesh Gupta, was arrested by Sivasagar police on Friday evening after traveling over 1,200 km to meet a 26-year-old woman, Reena Sarma, whom he met on Facebook.

Gupta, who claimed he intended to marry Sarma, found himself in custody alongside her after a confrontation with the landlord of Sarma’s rented accommodation escalated, drawing the attention of neighbors, police, and local media.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incident unfolded in a quiet residential area of Sivasagar when the landlord of the house rented by Sarma discovered an unfamiliar man on the premises. According to sources, the landlord grew suspicious and raised an alarm, demanding that Sarma vacate the property immediately. The commotion attracted a crowd of neighbours and passersby, prompting a swift response from the local police and media.

Gupta, speaking to reporters at the scene, recounted his side of the story with a mix of disappointment and disbelief. “I am from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. We were in touch on Facebook for the last three years. She had called me, and I came with the intention of marriage,” he said.

Gupta, visibly shaken, added, “Magar yaha to dusra hi lafra ho gya. Mai socha tha bivi ke haath ki do garam roti milegi (But here, things took a different turn. I had imagined getting hot breakfast cooked by my wife).”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police sources, Gupta and Sarma had developed a relationship through Facebook over the past three years, exchanging messages and reportedly discussing the possibility of marriage. Gupta, a widower from Varanasi, allegedly believed Sarma’s invitation to visit her in Sivasagar was a step toward formalizing their relationship.

However, the situation spiraled when the landlord’s objections led to public scrutiny.

Sarma, a resident of Sivasagar, has remained tight-lipped about the nature of their relationship.

Preliminary investigations suggest she had been living alone in the rented house, and Gupta’s arrival was unexpected by those around her. The landlord, whose identity has not been disclosed, claimed he was unaware of any prior connection between Sarma and Gupta and acted out of concern for the safety of the property and the neighborhood.

Both Gupta and Sarma were taken into custody by the Sivasagar police for questioning. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding Gupta’s visit, including whether there was any misrepresentation or misunderstanding between the two parties.

“We are interrogating both individuals to ascertain the facts,” said a senior police official, who declined to provide further details as the investigation is ongoing. No formal charges have been filed yet, but police are exploring potential angles, including possible fraud or misrepresentation.

The incident has sparked curiosity and debate in Sivasagar, a town unaccustomed to such dramatic episodes. Local residents expressed a mix of amusement and concern. “This is like something out of a movie,” said Ranjit Gogoi, a neighbour who witnessed the commotion. “How does a 71-year-old man travel all the way from Varanasi for a woman he met online? People need to be careful with these social media relationships.”

Also Read: Assam pushes back 33 illegal infiltrators to Bangladesh

The case also highlights the growing influence of social media in fostering long-distance relationships, sometimes with unforeseen consequences. Experts caution that online interactions, particularly those involving significant age gaps or promises of commitment, can lead to misunderstandings or exploitation.

“Social media platforms like Facebook allow people to connect across distances, but they also create opportunities for miscommunication or deceit,” said Anjali Sharma, a sociologist based in Guwahati. “Both parties need to exercise caution and verify intentions before taking drastic steps like traveling or making life-altering decisions.”

As the investigation continues, Gupta’s arrest has left him far from the warm meal and marital bliss he had envisioned. Instead, he faces an uncertain future in a town far from home, entangled in a situation that has captured local headlines. For Sarma, the incident has brought unwanted attention to her personal life, with the police yet to clarify her role in the unfolding drama.

The Sivasagar police have urged the public to refrain from speculating and spreading unverified information on social media, emphasizing that the investigation will reveal the full truth. Further updates are expected as authorities delve deeper into the case.