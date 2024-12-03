Applications are invited for recruitment of 275 vacant positions or career in BSF in 2024.

Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of eligible meritorious sportspersons to the post or career of Constable (General Duty) in 2024.

Name of post : Constable (General Duty)

No. of posts : 275

Educational Qualification :

Matriculation or its equivalent from recognized board

Pay Scale : Level -3. Rs. 21,700-69,100/- and other allowances admissible to Central Government employee from time to time under the rule.

Sports Qualification :

Players who have participated or won medal(s) in the level of competition given at Para 4(b) of this

advertisement during last Two years from the closing date of Advertisement will only be considered

Individual event (International/National) : The sportsman who have participated or won medal(s) in any International Sports events recognized by International Olympic Association as a member of the Indian team during last 2 years from the closing date of advertisement, or players who have won medal(s) in any National Games or Championship recognized by Indian Olympic Association, Sports Federation of (concerned sports) in Junior National Level Championship/ Championship held between 31/12/2022 till 30/12/2024.

Team Event (International/ National) : In the team event, sportsperson who have won any medal in National Games / National Championship both (Junior and senior) / Any recognized sports meet of respective Federation/ Association recognized by the Ministry of youth affairs and sports or conducted by the Indian Olympic Association during the period of from 31/12/2022 till 30/12/2024 while representing state / UT/ Sports Control Board, Sports person should be the playing member of the team. However, this condition does not apply to medals in international tournament.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/ up to 11:59 PM of 30th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here