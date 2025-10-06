Guwahati: Pakistan has claimed that China-made weapons performed “exceptionally well” during the four-day war with India.

The latest claim was made by the Director General of ISPR, Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an interview with Bloomberg.

The declaration of General Chaudhary is despite evidence that China’s ace PL-15 missile got shredded while India-made weapons delivered killer punch during Operation Sindoor.

“We are open to all sorts of technology,” Chaudhry told Bloomberg in an interview last week in Islamabad.

“Of course lately, recent Chinese platforms, they’ve demonstrated exceptionally well,” Bloomberg quoted Chaudhry as saying, in reference to the war in May.

These revelations come despite India having turned several Pakistani airstrips into cheese blocks, punching holes through precision strikes. India also called out Pakistan’s nuclear bluff and demonstrated its ability for nuclear decapitation.

The four-day India-Pakistan war in May saw the first major use of modern Chinese-made weapons, including PL-15 missiles and HQ-9P ground-to-air missiles and JF-17 and J-10 fighter jets.

However, these were turned into duds by India’s aerial defence, which featured a significant share of indigenous weapons.

Whether it was the BrahMos supersonic missile or the Akashteer air defence system, the effectiveness of indigenous weapons was a standout feature of Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan is pally with China, and it has poured billions into the debt-ridden state as part of its Borders and Roads Initiative (BRI). In September, Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari began his 10-day China trip with a visit to Chengdu, where the J-10 fighter jets are made.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry added “that Pakistan had shot down seven Indian fighter jets, raising the tally, while saying none of the Pakistani jets were downed by India.”

However, giving a clear picture of Pakistan’s losses during Operation Sindoor for the first time, IAF chief AP Singh said last week that India had destroyed 8-10 Pakistani fighter jets, including US-made F-16s and Chinese JF-17s, during the hostilities in May.

The IAF chief dismissed claims about Indian jets being destroyed, calling them “manohar kahaniyan” (fascinating tales) by Pakistan.

Lieutenant General Chaudhry, a three-star officer and who represents Pakistan military, is the son of a declared terrorist, Sultan Bashiruddin Mahmood, who was an aide of al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden.