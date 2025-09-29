Guwahati: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched a formal probe against Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the Northeast India Festival, over serious allegations of financial fraud, money laundering, and the acquisition of benami properties.

CID teams conducted extensive raids at Mahanta’s home and office on Thursday and Friday, seizing what officials described as a substantial collection of “incriminating” evidence.

Among the items recovered were multiple PAN cards linked to the same business entity, nearly 30 official stamp seals from various companies and government departments, and documents believed to be connected to benami property holdings.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ashif Ahmed lodged an FIR that details the seizures, which also include records tied to road construction projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) across several districts in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The FIR states that the recovered materials suggest involvement in large-scale financial misconduct, including forgery and illegal financial activities.

CID officials believe the presence of multiple PAN cards under one business name points to a deliberate strategy to launder money and disguise its illicit origins.

The complaint further accuses Mahanta of potentially diverting government funds, falsifying official documents, and accumulating assets through criminal means.

In response to these findings, the CID registered a case on Saturday night under multiple sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The agency has appointed Additional SP Moramee Das to lead the independent investigation into the case.