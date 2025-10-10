Guwahati: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, also the founder of The Live Love Laugh (LLL) Foundation, has been appointed as the first-ever ‘Mental Health Ambassador’ by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The appointment targets to strengthen the country’s mental health support system and promote open conversations about well-being.

Union Minister J P Nadda stated, “The partnership with Deepika Padukone will help widely disseminate awareness about mental health issues in India, normalise discussions to reduce stigma, and highlight mental health as an integral aspect of public health.”

Deepika will work with the department to “educate people about mental health, support de-stigmatisation initiatives, and encourage more Indians to seek help. She will also promote government-backed programmes such as Tele MANAS and contribute to developing strategies for equal mental health care access.”