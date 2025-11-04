Imphal: The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo community, has issued a strong condemnation following a reported armed operation by paramilitary forces against the United Kuki National Army (UKNA).

The incident, which allegedly resulted in the deaths of four UKNA cadres and the arrest of another, has sparked “profound pain and outrage” within the community, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Four cadres of the banned UKNA were killed and one was arrested in Churachandpur district on Tuesday during a gunfight between the militant group and security personnel comprising 21 Para Special Forces and 36 Assam Rifles.

The statement, signed by Janghaolun Haokip, secretary of information & publicity for KIM, expressed “deep shock and indignation” at the operation.

While the Kuki Inpi Manipur reiterated its commitment to “peaceful dialogue and cooperation with the Government of India” to find an “enduring and honourable resolution” for its people, it cautioned that continued “targeted actions” against the community are severely undermining trust and jeopardizing peace efforts.

KIM lamented that despite the community consistently calling for peace and restraint, “it is deeply unfortunate that security operations have further wounded the sentiments and security of our people.”

KIM also raised serious concerns about perceived bias, stating that “selective enforcement and a failure to address armed aggression against the Kuki-Zo community create grave injustice and long-term instability.”

The organization strongly urged all authorities to immediately exercise “utmost sensitivity and impartiality,” and to work toward de-escalation, justice, and restoration of peace.

“The Kuki-Zo people have endured immeasurable hardship and violence. Our patience and resilience should not be mistaken for weakness or acceptance of injustice. We cannot and will not accept actions that threaten our lives, dignity, and future,” the KIM said.