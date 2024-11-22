Guwahati: Seven people have been arrested by the Manipur police in connection with cases involving the damage to properties of elected members.

The arrests were confirmed in an official statement by the Manipur police on Friday.

The seven were arrested over the past two days, and an investigation is currently underway.

Protesters attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs on November 16.

The incident took place after the bodies of six missing persons were recovered.

A total of 25 people had been arrested earlier on charges of arson at different houses of MLAs and ministers.