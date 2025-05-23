Imphal: An indefinite strike launched by the resident doctors disrupted healthcare services, leading to inconvenience and hardship for patients in the Manipur government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

Patients faced delays in receiving treatment, reduced access to outpatient and inpatient facilities, and potential complications due to the lack of medical attention.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Medical practitioners working in the JNHIMS demanding, among others rollback of a steep hike in fees, have intensified their indefinite strike from Friday. The fees were hiked from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for a three-year course without any corresponding raise in their stipend.

As a part of the strike, the medical practitioners under the aegis of the Resident Doctors’ Association of the JNIMS launched the protest demonstration and suspension of elective services from Wednesday.

Dr Kh Anand Meitei, president of the Resident Doctors Association, JNIMS, and a 3rd-year PG student, said that PG students have suspended OPD and ward services.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, emergency services are still available. He added that the association will continue its protest until the fee hike is rolled back.

The association also launched other forms of democratic agitations by staging sit-in protests at the hospital gate and a massive rally in Imphal East district on Thursday.

The protestors held banners and placards that read, “Education is a right, not a luxury”, “Support students, not profits,” “Reduce fees, raise stipend,” and “They say hike, we say strike”.