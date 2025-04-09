Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday assured that the government would take action regarding the recent disruption at NEIGRIHMS.

He confirmed that the Meghalaya police had registered a case and were proceeding with legal steps. The authorities will take action against the culprits based on the evidence collected, he added.

Referring to the incident, where the Hynniewtrep Youth Council locked the NEIGRIHMS director’s office in protest of unmet demands, Sangma stated that such behavior was unacceptable.

He stated that, even in wartime, armed forces adhere to an unwritten rule of sparing hospitals from harm.

“The operations of the hospital were interfered with. Regardless of the reasons, actions like this ultimately hurt the people and patients who rely on the services,” he said.

Sangma also expressed that this was not an appropriate way to address issues. He pointed out that both the state and central governments, as well as the institute, have always remained open for discussions.

“We have shown in the past that we are always willing to engage, and we will continue to do so in the future. There has never been an instance where the hospital’s functioning was disrupted,” he continued.

Sangma stressed that there are proper channels for addressing concerns, but halting the operations of a hospital is not one of them.

Regarding the ongoing crisis at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), where students are demanding the removal of Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, Sangma stated that the government is working behind the scenes to find a solution.

He acknowledged that the issues involved both sides, and the government is reaching out to various stakeholders, directly or indirectly, to ensure the smooth functioning of the university.

Sangma clarified that NEHU is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education, meaning the state government does not have the authority to intervene in such matters.

He explained that the President makes the appointment of the Chancellor, which complicates their involvement.

Despite this, Sangma confirmed that the government engaged in the process. “I’ve met with the students personally, although some misunderstood my intention,” he said, stating his desire for engagement.

He added that both political leaders and bureaucrats are working together to find a resolution.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that he is in regular contact with the Union Education Minister, keeping him updated and urging efforts to resolve the situation.