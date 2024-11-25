Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in MSSAT Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Society for Social Audit & Transparency (MSSAT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Consultant.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MBA/Post Graduate in: Management/Public Policy/ Development Studies/ Rural Development/ Social Sciences/ Public Administration, Population Studies/Engineering Additional qualification on statistics & Data Analyst Must have obtained an aggregate of 55% marks and above at the PG level.

Experience :

Minimum 2(two) years of experience in monitoring, evaluation, planning for rural development

projects/programmes. Experience in data analysis, research & documentation, will be an advantage Knowledge on implementation of various developmental / welfare programs in both the urban and rural areas. Experience of working in Govt./semi Govt organizations Good writing and communication skills are essential. Proficiency in relevant computer applications such as Excel, Word, Power Point are essential Proficiency with qualitative software (N-vivo or equivalent) and statistical software is desirable

Remuneration : Rs 35,000/-monthly salary + HRA, TA & Other Allowances as per the SAU norms

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upper Age Limit : 37 yrs (relaxation for at least 5 years for SC/ST candidates)

Also Read : 10 romantic honeymoon places to visit near Guwahati in winter season

Job Roles :

a. Evaluation of Social Audit Intervention programme

b. Monitoring and evaluating the performance of the Social Audit Resource Persons who are placed at the District, block, and Village Level.

c. Field Tour involving field stay in villages in Khasi, Jaintia and Garo region during the period of field monitoring of Social Audit Resource Persons at the field level.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the link https://tinyurl.com/yt7w2ydx

Last date for submission of applications is 13th December 2024

All applications shall be screen as per the education qualification, work experience, minimum essential requirements, and submission of valid essential documents.

Online CV (curriculum Vitae) requirements are:

Full Name, Age, Photo Address and contact details (including email and phone) Educational qualifications – Diploma/degree/s, year and institute qualified from Language skills (spoken, written skills) Software skills Work experience (position/job title, organization, duration) if none please state NIL Research experience (if any) Publications (if any) References (Names, Office/Institutions/Agency) two persons who you have worked or trained under)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here