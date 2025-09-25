Meghalaya Jobs NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NEIGRIHMS Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Research Scientist-I (Medical) and Project Technical Support under the 1CMR project “ICMR Task Force study on Epidemiology of Chronic Respiratory Illness in Select Population Groups in India (CRISPI)”

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-I (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MBBS Degree with Two years Research/Teaching experience or MD

(Pulmonology/Respiratory Medicine/Medicine/Community Medicine/Physiology

Desirable : Research/Clinical experience in the field of respiratory illness.

Maximum Age Limit : 45 Years.

Pay : Rs.73, 700/- per month

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in Environmental Science/ Environmental engineering/

Environmental Health from a recognized University with 3 years work experience from a recognized institution OR Master’s degree in Environmental Science/ Environmental engineering/ Environmental Health from the recognized University.

Desirable : Research/working experience in the handling of environmental pollution monitoring equipments, analytical instruments and /or carrying out pulmonary function tests.

Maximum Age Limit : 30 Years.

Pay : Rs.30,800/- per month

Name of post : Project Technical Support-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

12th pass in science subjects and 02 years Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT)

Or

12th pass in science subjects AND 01 year DMLT and 01 year lab experience in a Govt. recognized organization

Or

12th pass in science subjects and 02 years field/laboratory experience

B.Sc. degree shall be treated as 3 years experience

Desirable : Experience in conducting health survey and experience in handling pollution monitoring tools etc

Maximum Age Limit : 28 Years.

Pay : Rs.22,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a Walk-in Interview in the Department of Community Medicine, 4th Floor, Medical College NEIGRIHMS, Shillong on the 6th October, 2025. Registration from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and Interview from 12:00 Noon onwards

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in the Walk-in Interview along with standard form application and CV in plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications and experiences. Candidates must bring along all relevant documents related to their qualifications & experience in original and submit one set of photocopy along with one passport size photograph

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here