Meghalaya Jobs NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate-I in an ANRF-funded research project (ANRF/ECRG/2024/003546/CS) entitled “Organoselenium Catalysis for Asymmetric Olefin Functionalization” in 2025.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

M.Sc. in Chemistry or equivalent degree with at least 55% marks for General & OBC (50% for SC/ST candidates, Physically and Visually handicapped candidates) from a recognized University/ Institute.

Desirable : GATE/NET qualification.

Age Limit : 30 years (relaxation as per norms and guidelines of the institute)

Emoluments :

(i) Rs. 37,000/- per month to scholars with GATE/NET and equivalent qualifications.

(ii) Rs. 30,000/- per month to scholars who do not have GATE/NET and equivalent qualifications.

(iii) Accommodation will be provided as per institute’s norms.

How to apply :

Candidates may send soft copy of the duly filled-up application form must be sent through e–mail to [email protected] latest by October 08, 2025.

The subject of the email should be “Application for Project Associate-I in the CBS Department”.

Applicants must submit the following documents (soft copy) along with the Application Form as single PDF file-

Publications (If any)

All Marksheets and Certificates (Class 10 Onwards).

Age Proof

CV

Application deadline is 8th October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here