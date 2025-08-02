Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professors on contract basis for B.Voc/ M.Voc Course for the UGC Scheme for establishment of separate Department of Vocational Studies and Skill Development.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (B.Voc in Horticulture Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Ph. D in any branch of Horticulture with practical experiences of teaching & handling of Hi-tech Horticulture viz. Greenhouse technology, Hydroponics, Drone technology, Computer-aided designing etc. with documentary proof of certificate

ii) Published research papers in peer reviewed/Scopus Indexed / NAAS rated journals

Name of post : Assistant Professor (B.Voc in Food Processing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Ph.D or M.Tech/M.Sc. (with NET) in Processing and Food Engineering/Post Harvest Engineering/ Post harvest Technology/Food Technology/ Food Science with practical experiences of teaching & handling of food processing with documentary proof of certificate.

ii) Published research papers in peer -reviewed/Scopus Indexed ATIAAS rated journals

Name of post : Assistant Professor (M.Voc in Entrepreneurship)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) M.Com./ MBA in Finance having expertise in Project Management, Operation Management, Startup Ecosystem & Regulations with practical experiences of teaching & industry experience with

documentary proof of certificate.

ii) Ph.D/ NET in relevant subject with Published research papers in peer reviewed/Scopus Indexed/ NAAS rated journals

How to apply :

Candidates may send application along with relevant documents/enclosures in the prescribed proforma addressed to the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Nagaland University, Medziphema campus, Medziphema, Nagaland-797106 or via email [email protected]

Last date of receipt of application either in soft copy or hard copy complete in all respect is

15.08.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

