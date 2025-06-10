Padukone School of Badminton expands to 75 centres across 18 Indian cities

The Padukone School of Badminton (PSB), co-founded by Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and her father, legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone, has rapidly grown to 75 centres across 18 Indian cities just a year after its launch.

The milestone was shared by Deepika on Tuesday, June 10, coinciding with Prakash Padukone’s 70th birthday. She posted a heartfelt message along with a picture and a press release on Instagram to mark the occasion.

According to the official statement, PSB has already established a presence in cities such as Bengaluru, NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Nashik, Mysuru, Panipat, Dehradun, Udaipur, Coimbatore, Sangli, and Surat.

The academy aims to scale up to 100 centres by the end of this year and to 250 within the next three years.

Reflecting on her connection to the sport, Deepika shared, “Having grown up playing badminton, I’ve seen how deeply it can impact a person’s life physically, mentally, and emotionally. With PSB, we want to share that experience with people from all walks of life, building a generation that is healthier, more focused, and inspired by sport.”

Echoing her sentiments, Prakash Padukone highlighted the role of sports in personal growth. “Sport teaches discipline, resilience, and a winning mindset—values that go far beyond the court. Our mission at PSB is to make quality badminton coaching accessible and affordable, nurture talent from the grassroots, and lay a strong foundation for the future of Indian badminton,” he said.

The initiative aims to democratize access to high-quality, affordable badminton training for individuals of all ages and skill levels. Developed under Prakash Padukone’s guidance, PSB’s standardized coaching methodology is designed to be scalable, making it easier to introduce the sport to school children, working professionals, and communities nationwide.

Additionally, PSB is committed to creating certified training pathways for aspiring coaches, helping them build sustainable careers in sports coaching.