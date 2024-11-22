Agartala: Ashish Kumar Saha, President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has written to the Chairman of the Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC), urging swift action to address human rights violations and requesting an on-ground visit to areas affected by communal tensions across the state.

In his letter, Saha highlighted disturbing instances of human rights violations in regions such as Gandacherra, Kadamtala, and Kaitarbari.

He pointed out that in Gandacherra, residents have been forced into relief camps, depriving them of personal liberty.

He also expressed concern over the rising incidents of murder, stating that such crimes have become frequent across the state.

Saha further criticized the state of women’s safety, calling the ruling party’s slogan “Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao” a mockery.

“The rising incidence of rape and the lack of security for women are alarming. Even police custody fails to ensure the protection of human rights,” he wrote.

The Congress leader expressed dissatisfaction with the THRC’s response to these issues, claiming that adequate measures have not been implemented to safeguard the rights of the people.

“I earnestly urge you to take immediate and effective measures to curb these violations and visit the affected areas of Gandacherra, Kaitarbari, and Kadamtala at the earliest to assess the ground realities,” Saha added in his appeal.