Applications are invited for recruitment of 54 vacant positions or career in Visva Bharati in 2025.

Visva Bharati University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professors in various disciplines in 2025. The founder of Visva Bharati is the first non-European Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Th?kur (popularly known as Tagore) in 1921. Visva-Bharati became a central university and also an institution of national importance under an Act of Parliament in 1951. The President of India is the Paridarsaka (Visitor) of the University, the Governor of West Bengal is the Pradhana (Rector), and also the Prime Minister of India acts as the Acharya (Chancellor). The President of India appoints the Upacharya (Vice-chancellor) of the University.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 54

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Guidelines 2018 and subsequent amendments from time to time

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://curec.samarth.ac.in/

Last date of online application is 31st October 2025, 11:59 P.M.

Application Fees : Rs. 2000/-.

Women candidates and physically handicapped candidates ( 40% or above disability) gets exemption from paying fee.

Applicants must submit attested copy of certificate from appropriate authority for such concession / exemption. SC/ST candidate shall pay only 25% of the above application fee.

