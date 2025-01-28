Bagala Mandir, a temple dedicated to Goddess Bagalamukhi, is a scenic religious destination located near the Kamakhya Temple at Guwahati in Assam.

Bagala Mandir, which is at a distance of just 500 metres from the Kamakhya Temple amidst the pristine beauty of Nilachal Hills. It is also a popular religious tourism destination in Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To reach the temple, you can take a bus travelling towards Kamakhya Temple. After getting down at the bus stand, you must walk towards the entrance of the temple and then proceed down a long flight of steps.

While going down to the steps, you can get blown away by the mesmerizing natural beauty of Nilachal Hills.

The passage of stairs leads you to the main temple door of Bagala Mandir.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Bagalamukhi is a powerful Goddess and is one of the ten Mahavidyas (powerful warrior Goddesses of Hindu religion).

She is known as the Wisdom Goddess who provides knowledge and protects Her devotees from enemies.

As per legends, Bagalamukhi sits in a golden throne in the midst of an ocean in an altar. Her complexion is yellow (golden) and She is clad in yellow clothes, adorned by a garland of yellow flowers and decked with yellow (golden) ornaments. She pulls the tongue of a demon by her left hand, while raising the right hand to strike him with a club. She has four arms and a third eye. A yellow crescent moon adorns her forehead.

Due to her yellowish complexion and attire, devotees revere Her as Pitambari

Also Read : 10 shocking facts about Ruby Dhalla

According to legends, the birth of Bagalamukhi is diverse and interesting.

One legend says that during a great storm which spelt doom for creation, all the Gods and Goddesses started worshipping Goddess on the shore of Haridra Sarovar or the lake of turmeric. She took the form of Bagalamukhi and dissipated the storm.

Meanwhile, another tale says that a demon named Madan, who acquired the power of Vak Siddhi (making everything come true with the power of speech), in arrogance started creating trouble in the world. When the Gods prayed to Maa Parvati to help them, She took the form of Bagalamukhi, took hold of the demon’s tongue and made him powerless. When Madan asked for forgiveness, She forgave him before slaying.