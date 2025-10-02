Imphal: The government accelerated a two-pronged strategy to restore peace and development, extending help and assistance to the internally displaced persons and intensifying anti-insurgency operations in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

This district is predominantly inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community and is stated to be the epicentre of the communal unrest in this sensitive border state to where over 260 persons lost their lives and over 60,000 were displaced since May 3, 2023.

In the operations against the anti-socials, the central security forces recovered a substantial cache of weapons from the general area between Mavom and Nepali Basti under Churachandpur-PS, Churachandpur district, officials said on Thursday. Although no arrests were made, the following illegal items were recovered.

The articles are: 1 M-16 automatic rifle with magazine, 2 single-barreled rifles, two 9mm Pistols with magazines each, 1 Improvised Mortar (Pompi), 2 locally made HE No. 36 hand grenades, 1 Smoke Grenade, 19 INSAS empty cases, three 12-bore empty rounds, two 12-bore live rounds, 9 AK-47 empty cases, nine 7.62mm empty cases. 1 Baofeng wireless set, 1 Battery wireless set, one bulletproof (BP) helmet, and one BP jacket cover.

A defence wing statement issued on Thursday states that in a quiet yet impactful gesture of solidarity, the Assam Rifles reached out to displaced families residing at Gangpimual Relief Camp in Churachandpur district, Manipur, on 30 September 2025.

The camp, managed by the Young Vaiphei Association, currently shelters five families comprising thirty individuals who were displaced from Sugnu and Torbung due to recent unrest.

Understanding the pressing need for privacy and improved living arrangements within the temporary shelter, a team from Assam Rifles visited the camp and distributed ten plywood boards to the residents. These boards were provided to help the families create individual partitions within the shared accommodation, offering them a semblance of personal space and dignity amidst challenging circumstances.





The distribution was carried out with sensitivity and care, ensuring that the materials reached those most in need.