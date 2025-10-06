Guwahati: France’s newly appointed Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned on Monday, just hours after announcing his cabinet, the Élysée Palace confirmed — a move that underscores the growing instability at the heart of President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

Lecornu, who spent barely two weeks in office, became Macron’s seventh prime minister since 2022 and one of the shortest-serving leaders in modern French history.

His abrupt departure follows mounting political tension and deep divisions within a fractured parliament, where Macron’s centrist alliance has struggled to command a majority.

Appointed to rebuild consensus and restore stability, Lecornu unveiled his cabinet nearly a month after his nomination. The lineup was intended to reflect cross-party cooperation, with familiar Macron allies such as Roland Lescure taking the key post of finance minister.

However, the announcement immediately drew criticism from both opposition leaders and members of Macron’s own camp, who said the government offered little sign of renewal or change in direction.

Facing growing threats from rivals who vowed to topple the cabinet if it failed to break from Macron’s earlier policies, Lecornu’s resignation now leaves France’s political landscape in renewed uncertainty.