Guwahati: Ashley J Tellis, a well-known foreign policy expert and defence strategist of Indian origin, faced arrest over the weekend after federal authorities charged him with unlawfully retaining classified national defence information, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia confirmed.

Tellis, 64, who holds the position of senior fellow and Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, became the subject of a federal investigation into his handling of restricted government documents.

Prosecutors accuse him of violating federal law 18 USC § 793(e), which criminalizes unauthorized possession or retention of defense-related materials.

In addition to the charges, investigators are probing allegations that Tellis removed sensitive classified documents from secure areas and held meetings with Chinese officials during professional and academic exchanges.

Though authorities have not suggested espionage, they emphasize that his actions pose significant risks to national security.

U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan described the allegations as severe, highlighting the potential dangers to public safety.

If found guilty, Tellis faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and forfeiture of the classified materials involved. Officials stressed that these charges are accusations, and Tellis remains innocent until proven guilty in court.

Ashley J Tellis has built a distinguished career as a scholar and policy advisor specializing in South Asian security and U.S.-India relations.

He has held critical roles in the U.S. government, including serving as senior adviser to the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, where he significantly contributed to the negotiation of the landmark U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Agreement.

Tellis also served on the National Security Council as a special assistant to President George W. Bush and as senior director for strategic planning and Southwest Asia. Prior to his government roles, he was a senior policy analyst and professor at the RAND Corporation.

His scholarly work includes notable publications like Striking Asymmetries: Nuclear Transitions in Southern Asia and Revising US Grand Strategy Toward China. He holds memberships in esteemed organizations such as the Council on Foreign Relations and the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Current Developments and Next Steps

Federal authorities continue their investigation, focusing on Tellis’s retention of classified materials and his alleged interactions with Chinese officials. A federal judge is scheduled to determine bond conditions later this week as the case moves forward.