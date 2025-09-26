Guwahati: Activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested by Leh Police on Friday as unrest continued in Ladakh, following violent protests that have left at least four people dead and over 90 injured.

The violence erupted during a shutdown called by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which is demanding an extension of the Sixth Schedule and statehood for the Union Territory of Ladakh.

It is yet to be decided whether Wangchuk will be taken to a jail or some other location. reports India Today.

Authorities said at least 50 people have been detained so far in connection with the unrest.

To press for these demands, Wangchuk began a hunger strike on September 10, 2025, which he ended after 15 days on September 24, citing concerns over escalating violence.

Four people died and more than 70 others injured on Wednesday as protests seeking statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution spiraled into violence.

Demonstrators set the local BJP office on fire and torched a vehicle, prompting police to resort to teargas shelling and baton charges to restore order. In response, the Union Territory administration imposed an immediate ban on protests and public gatherings in Leh.

The protest, under the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), is part of the ongoing campaign for greater constitutional safeguards and statehood for Ladakh, as we quote India Today.

Also Read: Ladakh statehood protest turns violent as four die, 70 Injured

The agitation intensified after two of the 15 people on a hunger strike since September 10 — led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk — were hospitalised due to deteriorating health. Wangchuk ended his 15-day fast on Tuesday, urging supporters to remain peaceful.

However, tensions increased “when a group of youths allegedly pelted stones, triggering police action. Protesters retaliated by setting ablaze a security vehicle outside the BJP office. Additional forces have since been deployed across Leh to maintain order and prevent further escalation.”

The unrest also forced the cancellation of the closing ceremony of the four-day Ladakh Festival, with the administration citing “unavoidable circumstances.”