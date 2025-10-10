Guwahati: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado who bagged the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 appreciated US President Donald Trump on Friday for supporting the “decisive cause” of standing with the “suffering people” of Venezuela.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognised Machado for her unwavering commitment to promoting democratic rights and advocating for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy in Venezuela.

Machado has been a pivot in Venezuela’s opposition, despite facing threats and being forced into hiding following last year’s election that was widely seen as having been rigged by the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro.

“This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer freedom. We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve freedom and democracy,” she wrote on X.

“I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!” she said.