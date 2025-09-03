Guwahati: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is open to meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow, hinting at a rare opening amid the ongoing war.

However, he stressed that any dialogue must be “meaningful” and based on concrete outcomes.

The statement comes as the conflict continues with no active peace negotiations, sparking speculation about Moscow’s intentions and the potential for renewed diplomatic efforts.