Guwahati: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday supported India’s approach to its oil trade policies amid the 50% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

He said India is fully capable of making its own decisions and praised External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Lavrov added that in his discussions with Jaishankar, he does not raise the issue of oil and trade. “I don’t ask about our trade relations or oil. Our Indian colleagues are perfectly capable of making these decisions themselves,” he said.

He also praised India’s self-respect in handling its oil trade.

Lavrov noted that while India is open to discussing terms if the US wants to sell oil, what it buys from other countries, including Russia, is India’s own business and unrelated to the India-US agenda. “This shows that India, like Turkey, values its self-respect,” he said.

Lavrov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit India in December.

He highlighted the strong India-Russia relationship, pointing to an extensive bilateral agenda covering trade, defense, technical cooperation, and coordination at international forums such as the SCO and BRICS.

His remarks come as India and the US continue trade discussions following the Trump administration’s 50% tariffs on Indian imports, including 25% duties targeting India’s oil trade with Russia.

India has maintained that its energy policies are guided by market conditions and global developments.